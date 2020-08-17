Left Menu
Manchester City will come back stronger next season: Pep Guardiola

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 17-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 10:25 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the side will look to better their performance in the Champions League next season. His remark came as City got knocked out from the Champions League after losing 1-3 against Lyon in the quarter-finals.

"Now yes they are disappointed, but after the break when we start again, we will recover. We will restart again and try to do it again. Of course, I am not able with these guys to break the quarter-finals. Three years in a row we are out. Life is how you stand up again and next season we will try again," the official website of City quoted Guardiola as saying. The new Premier League season will start from September 12, giving the City squad just four weeks to rest and prepare.

City played 14 matches in eight weeks since the resumption of football this season, so there are some players who are bound to be a bit under the weather. "Yeah, but it is what it is. We knew it. The show must go on. Now it's time for the players to take a break. We will give them as many days as possible," Guardiola said.

"Next season we will be strong and demanding. We will now try to sleep, pass 48 hours and then think about next season," he added. Manchester City had finished at the second position in the 2019-20 Premier League standings.

The side also came up short in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Arsenal. (ANI)

