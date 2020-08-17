Left Menu
Schenn's OT goal cuts Blues deficit to Canucks to one game

Miller opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 1:19 of the second, taking a cross-ice pass from Pettersson and breaking free down the left wing before putting a shot over Allen's catching glove. Faulk tied it at 8:16 after the Blues forced a turnover deep in Vancouver's end.

Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Brayden Schenn scored on a breakaway at 15:06 of overtime as the St. Louis Blues won for the first time in the postseason, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Sunday night in Edmonton, Alberta. The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues pulled within 2-1 in the best-of-7 Western Conference first-round series. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.

Schenn took the puck at center ice and outskated the Canucks' Troy Stecher, beating goaltender Jacob Markstrom into the right top corner of the net with a wrist shot from between the faceoff circles. Justin Faulk and David Perron also scored for St. Louis, and goaltender Jake Allen, inserted into the lineup for Game 3, made 39 saves.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson tallied for Vancouver, and Markstrom made 46 saves. Allen replaced Jordan Binnington, who allowed nine goals on 47 shots in losing the first two games of the series.

After a scoreless first period, both teams scored twice in the second -- with each getting a goal in the final two minutes. Miller opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 1:19 of the second, taking a cross-ice pass from Pettersson and breaking free down the left wing before putting a shot over Allen's catching glove.

Faulk tied it at 8:16 after the Blues forced a turnover deep in Vancouver's end. Faulk received a cross-ice pass from Robert Thomas just outside the crease and put a one-timer past Markstrom. Perron gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 18:02, taking a Ryan O'Reilly pass and beating Markstrom on a sharp-angle shot from the left-wing that went just inside the far post.

Pettersson tallied at 18:39, after two St. Louis defensemen collided just inside the blue line, putting a shot over Allen's shoulder and off the crossbar to even the score heading into the third. St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko and Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers were both sidelined for Game 3.

