Tvesa shoots 72, gets ready for Women's British Open; Lewis wins title

Tvesa Malik brought home an improved card of one-over 72 in the final round to sign off at 65th spot at the Ladies Scottish Open here. Tvesa gave herself a boost with a fair round on the Links as she prepares for next week's AIG Women's Open, the first of her career. This is the first time that three Indians will figure in a Major. While Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are already in the field, Tvesa was given an exemption into next week's Women's British Open. Tvesa had a nice stretch of three birdies between second and fifth holes but immediately gave away three in the next four from sixth to ninth. Overall she had four birdies and five bogeys.

American Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff on Sunday. It was her first title in nearly three years and a good confidence boost ahead of the Women's British Open. The 35-year-old Lewis beat back the challenge from Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen for her 13th LPGA Tour victory, and the first since the birth of daughter Chesnee in October 2018.

Lewis closed with a 1-over 72 to match Munoz (73), Knight (70), and Pedersen (68) at 5-under 279 at The Renaissance Club. Danielle Kang, coming off consecutive victories in Ohio in the LPGA Tour's return, was a stroke back after a 69. Nanna Koerstz Madsen also was 4 under after a 65.