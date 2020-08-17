Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tvesa shoots 72, gets ready for Women's British Open; Lewis wins title

Tvesa gave herself a boost with a fair round on the Links as she prepares for next week's AIG Women's Open, the first of her career. While Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are already in the field, Tvesa was given an exemption into next week's Women's British Open.

PTI | Northberwick | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:26 IST
Tvesa shoots 72, gets ready for Women's British Open; Lewis wins title
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Tvesa Malik brought home an improved card of one-over 72 in the final round to sign off at 65th spot at the Ladies Scottish Open here. Tvesa gave herself a boost with a fair round on the Links as she prepares for next week's AIG Women's Open, the first of her career. This is the first time that three Indians will figure in a Major. While Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are already in the field, Tvesa was given an exemption into next week's Women's British Open. Tvesa had a nice stretch of three birdies between second and fifth holes but immediately gave away three in the next four from sixth to ninth. Overall she had four birdies and five bogeys.

American Stacy Lewis won the Ladies Scottish Open with a 23-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff on Sunday. It was her first title in nearly three years and a good confidence boost ahead of the Women's British Open. The 35-year-old Lewis beat back the challenge from Azahara Munoz, Cheyenne Knight and Emily Kristine Pedersen for her 13th LPGA Tour victory, and the first since the birth of daughter Chesnee in October 2018.

Lewis closed with a 1-over 72 to match Munoz (73), Knight (70), and Pedersen (68) at 5-under 279 at The Renaissance Club. Danielle Kang, coming off consecutive victories in Ohio in the LPGA Tour's return, was a stroke back after a 69. Nanna Koerstz Madsen also was 4 under after a 65.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its board of directors

New Delhi, Aug 17 PTI&#160;Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as its independent non-executive director for a period of five years. He has been appointed with effect from Augus...

SC adjourns to Aug 19 hearing on ED's plea against bail granted to Shivinder Mohan Singh

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to August 19 hearing on Enforcement Directorates ED plea against Delhi High Courts order granting bail to former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in the Religare Finvest money laundering...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stuck on the ground as China markets jump

Shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would be extended and perhaps take some pressure off the dollar. Europe wa...

India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism OSM meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year. The OSM was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020