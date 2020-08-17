RFC Football Academy launches girls' residential facility

Rebels FC on Monday announced the launch of RFC Girls Football Academy here, a residential facility which will provide top class training as well as education to its trainees. The full-fledged residential football programme, integrated with educational pursuits, is located at a sprawling campus at New Age World School, Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The academy, touted as the first such facility for the girls in the country, was conceived to enable passionate and talented female youth to pursue academics and football in equal measure with a provision for ample career opportunities, a release said.

The facility is open to under-13 to under-22 youth from all socio-economic backgrounds, offering them an international level training programme. The academy has world-class infrastructure which includes a full-sized football field, training pitch, swimming pool and a gym for a sport-science driven curriculum.

It has collaborated with reputed institutions to offer a diverse syllabus ranging from CBSE, ICSE, and SSLC up to high school, and multiple streams at college level including sports management programmes. "We are delighted to launch India's first full-fledged girls residential football academy. We believe the residential academy will help female athletes who aspire to become professional footballers," said Preetham Chandra, Founder and CEO of RFC Football Academy. "(They) will be provided quality football training and education that is provided globally." Congratulating RFC for setting up the girls residential football academy, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said: "We at the AIFF have a very robust plan to develop women's football in India. Academies like RFC will go a long way in achieving the goals." Indian women's senior national team head coach Maymol Rocky said: "The RFC Girls Residential Academy in Bangalore is an example for others to follow. The vibrant player development model at the Academy will lead to more players being available for selection for the national teams across all groups." PTI PDS PDS ATK ATK