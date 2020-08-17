Vincent Kompany retires as player to take managerial role at Anderlecht

Former Manchester City footballer Vincent Kompany on Monday announced his retirement as a player and took up a managerial role at Anderlecht. After leaving Manchester City back in 2019, Kompany had joined Anderlecht in a player-manager role.

"Vincent Kompany will be the Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht head coach for the next four seasons. He ends his career as a player and will lead the first team staff as of today," Anderlecht said in a statement. The 34-year-old said he is putting an end to his playing career so that he can fully commit to his role as a coach.

"I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100 percent of my time and focus for it. That's why I'm quitting as a football player. Our ambition and our hunger remains the same. I want to stay with the club for at least 4 seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results. I want to thank Franky for all his help," the club's official website quoted Kompany as saying. "As everybody knows, this was always the plan. It might have come a little sooner than expected, but Vincent committing himself for another 4 seasons to the club is great news for the club, our supporters and our players," said Karel Van Eetvelt, CEO of Anderlecht.

This Sunday, Kompany will make his debut as head coach for the Purple and White, in the home game against Mouscron.