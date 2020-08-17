Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two together are exceptional: Tuchel praises Neymar, Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel praised Neymar and Kylian Mbappe saying that the two form an 'exceptional' combination for the team.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:25 IST
Two together are exceptional: Tuchel praises Neymar, Mbappe
PSG manager Thomas Tuchel . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint Germain manager Thomas Tuchel praised Neymar and Kylian Mbappe saying that the two form an 'exceptional' combination for the team. "This is our strong point. They always make a difference. It's a good mix between Neymar who dribbles and Kylian who brings speed and who is hungry to score all the time," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

"In each team, you have small connections. The two together are exceptional. Ney is a little bit different as a leader. He has quality, a lot of confidence in the field, courage too. He always wants to win and he always wants to fight. He loves competition and that is essential for a leader," he added. Paris Saint Germain are currently gearing up for the Champions League semi-final clash against RB Leipzig. The Tuchel-led side defeated Atalanta 2-1 on August 13 in quarter-finals to advance in the competition.

Paris Saint Germain will take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

No. of COVID-19 tests in Delhi goes down in August, officials attribute it to improved situation

The number of coronavirus tests in Delhi has gone down in August as compared to July, with the government attributing it to the decrease in COVID-19 infections in the national capital. The authorities conducted over 2.58 lakh COVID-19 tests...

Bihar flood situation grim; heavy rains affect normal life in parts of country, 7 dead

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim Monday with water level in the Ganga continuing to rise, while heavy rains disrupted normal life in parts of the country, and at least seven persons drowned in inundated water bodies in Rajasthan a...

National Insurance offers BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace

State-owned general insurer National Insurance Company has issued the countrys first beyond visual line of sight BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace, a manufacturer and operator of unmanned aerial vehicles. National Insuranc...

Pandemic starts to surge in conflict-hit Libya

As coronavirus cases surge in Libya, medics and officials working with a health system wrecked by years of division and war are warning that the pandemic could be slipping out of their control.The conflict has also restricted movement withi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020