49ers WR Hurd to have MRI on injured knee

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday after sustaining a major knee injury in practice Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Test will tell full story," Garafolo tweeted. A third-round in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hurd missed his entire rookie season with a back injury.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday after sustaining a major knee injury in practice Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. "The fear is the test will reveal a torn ACL. Test will tell full story," Garafolo tweeted.

A third-round in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hurd missed his entire rookie season with a back injury. Hurd, 24, played running back for three seasons at Tennessee (2014-16) before transferring to Baylor and playing wide receiver for the Bears in 2018. His career totals included 2,844 rushing yards, 1,438 receiving yards and 33 scores from scrimmage.

The 49ers are already short at the position. Deebo Samuel (foot) and Richie James (wrist) are on the non-football injury list after offseason surgeries.

