Rondo clears quarantine, rejoins Lakers

Rajon Rondo is back with the Los Angeles Lakers, clearing quarantine at the NBA bubble near Orlando, but his return from a broken right thumb will take a few more weeks. Rondo suffered the injury in practice on the team's second day of workouts at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in July. He underwent surgery and was given a recovery window of six to eight weeks.

Rondo, 34, is expected to play a larger role in the postseason since point guard Avery Bradley opted out of the remainder of the season. The Lakers did sign JR Smith on July 1 to take Bradley's place on the roster. In 48 games this season, Rondo is averaging 7.1 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 20.5 minutes, with three starts. He played in only 46 games with the Lakers in 2018-19, missing more than two months combined between November and January, first because of a broken bone in his right hand and then because of a torn ligament on his right ring finger. Both injuries required surgery.

In 14 NBA seasons, Rondo is averaging 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds for his career. The Lakers secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and begin the playoffs on Tuesday with a best-of-seven series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

