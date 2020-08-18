Left Menu
Ravens CB Marshall lost for season with knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens placed cornerback Iman Marshall on injured reserve Monday, a day after he sustained a major knee injury in practice. Head coach John Harbaugh said the 2019 fourth-round pick will require surgery. The placement on IR ends his 2020 season. "He had been working hard and practicing well," Harbaugh said Monday.

"He had been working hard and practicing well," Harbaugh said Monday. "Just came down on his right leg really awkwardly. He's going to need major surgery. I believe it's ACL, MCL." Marshall, 23, was competing for a roster spot in a deep cornerback rotation with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, and Jimmy Smith.

The Southern California product spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve, joining the 53-man roster in November and appearing in three games. He played four snaps on defense and 43 snaps on special teams, tallying one tackle. "Can't dwell on what already happened just have to keep pushing with God and faith by my side," Marshall tweeted Monday.

