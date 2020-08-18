Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rookie Bielak pitches Astros to win over Rockies

Rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak surrendered one hit over six innings in his third career start, and the host Houston Astros made their two-run first inning stand up in a 2-1 interleague victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:38 IST
Rookie Bielak pitches Astros to win over Rockies
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rookie right-hander Brandon Bielak surrendered one hit over six innings in his third career start, and the host Houston Astros made their two-run first inning stand up in a 2-1 interleague victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday. Bielak (3-0) earned his first victory as a starter by limiting Colorado to a Trevor Story home run with two outs and a full count in the third inning. Bielak walked four, including three to lead off innings, yet routinely pitched around traffic. He struck out four and threw 87 pitches, 53 for strikes.

The Astros extended their winning streak to a season-high five games and improved to 13-2 over their last 15 games against the Rockies including six in a row. Rookie left-hander Blake Taylor recorded the save, his first, by working around a leadoff single by Charlie Blackmon in the ninth. Houston mustered some two-out magic in the bottom of the first against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-1).

George Springer led off with a single, but Abraham Toro lined out and Alex Bregman grounded into a force out. But Yuli Gurriel's single sent Bregman to third, and they both scored on Carlos Correa's double into the left field corner for a 2-0 lead. Freeland kept the Astros at bay through the end of his outing. He retired six consecutive batters following the Correa two-base hit, worked around a Bregman double and Gurriel single in the third by getting Correa to ground out, and induced an inning-ending double play off the bat of Astros catcher Dustin Garneau in the fourth.

Freeland had an animated albeit brief interaction with plate umpire Rob Drake over a close pitch to Correa in the sixth, but recovered to retire the final two batters that frame, yelling an expletive as he left the mound after Kyle Tucker hit a fly ball to right two batters after Correa singled. Freeland allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts over six innings. He recorded his fifth consecutive quality start to open the season, tied with Shawn Chacon (2003) for the second-longest streak in club history behind Ubaldo Jimenez (14 starts in 2010).

Story extended his hitting streak to nine games with his home run, the 130th of his career. He is tied with Matt Holliday for 10th in franchise history. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Madras HC refuses to allow reopening of Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since April 2018. A division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbar...

Five takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with politicians trading raucous cheers in a crowded arena for speeches delivered from quiet locations across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are five tak...

SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES for COVID-19 to NDRF

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said t...

SC dismisses plea seeking transfer of money from PM CARES to National Disaster Response Fund

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund. A three-judge bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020