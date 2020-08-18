Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Dream11 replaces Vivo as IPL sponsor - for half the amount

Patel told Reuters that Dream11 had submitted a winning bid of 2.22 billion rupees ($29 million), compared with the 4.4 billion Vivo had been paying annually to the Indian cricket board, which owns the popular Twenty20 tournament. "There were three bids in all," Patel, the chairman of the IPL governing council, said by phone.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:42 IST
Cricket-Dream11 replaces Vivo as IPL sponsor - for half the amount

Fantasy gaming company Dream11 will be the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League for its 2020 edition, paying the league 50% less for the privilege than its previous backer, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, league chairman Brijesh Patel said on Tuesday.

Vivo had secured the IPL sponsorship rights for 2018-2022 for nearly 22 billion rupees ($293 million) but pulled out of this year's tournament amid a backlash against Chinese firms in India following a clash on the two countries' border in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Patel told Reuters that Dream11 had submitted a winning bid of 2.22 billion rupees ($29 million), compared with the 4.4 billion Vivo had been paying annually to the Indian cricket board, which owns the popular Twenty20 tournament.

"There were three bids in all," Patel, the chairman of the IPL governing council, said by phone. The franchise-based Twenty20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 after India decided it could not host it this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Finding a new lead sponsor for the IPL in just a few weeks had been seen as a test of cricket's status for brands in India. The much lower amount agreed on reflects the impact of the pandemic on both the economy and sport, which has been massively disrupted all around the world. ($1 = 74.6710 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks govt about system to ensure hospitals don't overcharge

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra government if it has a regulatory mechanism in place to ensure that private hospitals and nursing homes in the state dont overcharge for PPE kits and other ancillary items during the CO...

Soccer-Liverpool member tests positive at training camp, Austrian tabloid says

An unidentified member of English Premier League champions Liverpool has tested positive for the new coronavirus at their summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources....

Govt launches Rs 4.3 cr contest to develop tech products using indigenous microprocessors

The Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday launched a Rs 4.3 crore contest for development of technology products using microprocessors developed by IIT Madras and CDAC. IIT Madras and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing ...

Champagne makers agree harvest cut after coronavirus slump

Frances champagne makers on Tuesday reached a last-minute agreement to reduce the number of grapes they will harvest this year as they try to recover from a collapse in sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.With harvesting off to an early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020