Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa pull out of women’s tour to England

England are trying to convince the West Indies to send their women’s side to play instead, local media reported. The England men's team played a three-test home series against West Indies last month, the first international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic, without spectators at biosecure venues. England's men have also played two matches of a three-test series against Pakistan this month, also behind closed doors.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:21 IST
Cricket-South Africa pull out of women’s tour to England

South Africa’s women’s side have pulled out of a proposed tour of England next month due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, ending hopes they would be able to return to the pitch after series against Australia and West Indies were cancelled. Cricket South Africa made the announcement on Tuesday, saying players would continue train in their own provinces having failed to meet up for a planned camp on Sunday.

"It is frustrating that another opportunity for our Proteas (women) to play against top quality opposition has again had to be cancelled but as always the safety of our players and support staff is the prime consideration," Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said. England are trying to convince the West Indies to send their women’s side to play instead, local media reported.

The England men's team played a three-test home series against West Indies last month, the first international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic, without spectators at biosecure venues. England's men have also played two matches of a three-test series against Pakistan this month, also behind closed doors.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IISc student from Chhattisgarh dies of suicide over coronavirus fear: Police

A post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Science IISc here allegedly ended his life over fear that he has contracted coronavirus on Tuesday, police said. Sandeep Kumar committed suicide in his room by hanging.He was under depressi...

Deputy on leave after video shows him shoving Black man

A white Florida sheriffs deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was caught on camera shoving a handcuffed 19-year-old Black man against a wall outside a fast food restaurant. In the cellphone video, which was tweeted by Flo...

Three more bodies recovered from Pettimudi, toll climbs to 61, nine still missing

Three more bodies were recovered from the landslide site at Pettimudi in the high range Idukki district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 61, officials said. Nine people are still missing.The remains of a six-year-old boy and a 57-year-old man...

Data, AI can add USD 450-500bn to India's GDP by 2025: Nasscom

Data and artificial intelligence AI can add USD 450-500 billion to Indias GDP by 2025, representing about 10 per cent of the USD 5 trillion economy aspiration of the Indian government, a report by industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday. Near...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020