Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-McLaren first to sign F1's new 'Concorde Agreement'

Former world champions McLaren on Tuesday became the first Formula One team to announce they had signed a new commercial 'Concorde Agreement' setting out the sport's future until the end of 2025.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:30 IST
Motor racing-McLaren first to sign F1's new 'Concorde Agreement'
Representative image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Former world champions McLaren on Tuesday became the first Formula One team to announce they had signed a new commercial 'Concorde Agreement' setting out the sport's future until the end of 2025. Tuesday was the first day teams could sign up with rights holders Liberty Media and governing FIA and several have indicated they are ready to do so. The final deadline is the end of the month.

"This is the right deal at the right time for the sport, its owners, its teams and, most of all, the fans," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown in a statement. "A more equitable sport is better for everyone: greater balance in the sharing of revenues among all the teams and clearer, simpler governance that cuts through vested interests and puts the sport first.

Brown, whose team first competed in the championship with late founder Bruce McLaren in 1966, said the new agreement would also make the constructors collectively stronger. "Everyone has had to give ground for the bigger outcome, which will be a more competitive, exciting and thriving Formula One for future generations, which in turn secures a healthy sport for both participants and fans alike," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bauer, McHugh come to defense of Tatis after grand slam

A pair of pitchers came to the defense of Fernando Tatis Jr. after the San Diego Padres young slugger belted his first career grand slam on a 3-0 pitch in what resulted in a 14-4 rout of the Texas Rangers on Monday. Rangers manager Chris Wo...

JK operation: Security forces kill 3rd militant, an LeT 'commander' who shot dead BJP leader Bari

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a third militant, a Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari in July, in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district in their operation carried out after ultras...

Lukashenko tries to keep security forces on side with medals, appeal

The Interior Ministry in Belarus acknowledged on Tuesday that police were quitting their posts in response to calls from the political opposition, after President Alexander Lukashenko awarded medals to police who have helped him stay in pow...

77 virus deaths, 4,336 fresh cases in UP; total count 1,62,434

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its worst daily fatality count with 77 more people succumbing to coronavirus even as a minister and two lawmakers are among the fresh 4,336 cases. So far, 2,585 people have died from the infection in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020