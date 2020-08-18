Lions' Hockenson says he's ready for season post-injury

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson said he still feels the effects of last season's ankle injury but declared himself ready for his second campaign in the NFL. Hockenson's rookie season came to an end after he was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he sustained during the fourth quarter of the Lions' 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears last Thanksgiving Day.

Now, the 23-year-old is participating in practices after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list. "Yeah, I'm out there running around. I'm doing everything I was able to do last year, just trying to improve on it," Hockenson said, per MLive. "The ankle is still there, I still notice it, but I'm getting there. I'm 100%.

"I think that's one of the things I'm trying to keep using. Sometimes guys, after an injury, come back and baby that. That's not something I want to do. That's not something I even want to pay attention to, that's what I'm getting towards and kind of where I'm at, at this point. I'm super excited for this year. I'm ready to go, out there running around and we're all just trying to push forward." Hockenson, who was the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, erupted for six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit's 27-27 season-opening tie against Arizona on Sept. 8. He added just 26 more receptions and 236 more yards and another score over his next 11 games.

