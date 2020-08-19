Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report: Chargers' Ingram dissatisfied with contract

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram is sitting out practice at training camp due to dissatisfaction with his current contract, The Athletic reported on Monday night. Ingram is slated to make $14 million during the final season of the four-year, $66 million deal he signed in 2017. His salary becomes guaranteed on the first day of the regular season, however that is in question given the possibility of lost games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jazz PG Conley returns to NBA bubble

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley returned to the NBA bubble near Orlando and his availability for the first-round playoff series with the Denver Nuggets is being determined by the league. Conley was tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the NBA campus for the birth of his son, the team said. MLB roundup: Dodgers outslug M's as Seagers each homer

Corey Seager got the best of Kyle Seager on Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded out 13 hits in an 11-9 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home series. Corey Seager had a home run and reached base three times as the Seagers played against each other as professionals for the first time. It was Corey Seager's sixth home run of the season. Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees. Rahm unsure about defending European Tour titles amid COVID-19

Spaniard Jon Rahm enjoyed plenty of success on the European Tour last year but the world number one said on Tuesday he may not defend any of his titles because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Rahm, competing this week in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts, said he will wait until after the Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open to make a final decision on whether to travel overseas amid the pandemic. NBA roundup: Despite Mitchell's 57, Nuggets beat Jazz in OT

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets overcame 57 points from Donovan Mitchell to beat the Utah Jazz 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series near Orlando on Monday. Mitchell set a franchise postseason scoring record -- and scored the third-most points in NBA playoff history -- but had just six points in the overtime when Denver outscored Utah 20-10. Spain's Muguruza doubtful for U.S. Open due to ankle problem

Spain's Garbine Muguruza is doubtful for the U.S. Open due to an ankle problem which forced her to withdraw from this week's Western and Southern Open, the two-times Grand Slam singles champion said on Tuesday. The women's draw at the Open, which will be played in a bio-secure bubble in New York due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, has already lost six of the world's top 10 players, who have withdrawn due to various issues. Fire sign M Herbers to new contract

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Fabian Herbers signed a contract that will keep him with the club through at least the 2023 season, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by Chicago, however the club also announced that it has an option on Herbers for the 2024 campaign. College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind: he is out. Martin, who suffers from asthma and sickle cell disease, plays safety for the Mountaineers. He said he did not feel it was safe to play and was stunned when the Big 12 conference, which includes his university, decided to start the season as planned in the fall even as other major conferences postponed their seasons. U.S. Open organisers pleased with lineup, despite tournament dropouts

U.S. Open organisers said on Tuesday that they were happy with the slate of competitors for this year's tournament, despite numerous dropouts by high-profile names amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. One of tennis' four Grand Slams and the crown jewel of the U.S. tennis calendar, the U.S. Open usually attracts the world's greatest players to Flushing Meadows every year.