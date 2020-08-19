Reports: Dolphins LB Biegel suffers torn Achilles

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Tuesday's practice, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old Biegel reportedly sustained the injury late in the practice session. He is expected to miss the season.

Biegel was reportedly highly emotional and was eventually carted off the field. Biegel enjoyed his best NFL season in 2019 when he recorded career highs of 59 tackles (seven for loss), 13 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 15 games (10 starts).

He had 20 tackles in 23 career games prior to last season, recording 16 stops in nine games for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and four tackles in 14 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2018. Biegel was a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Packers. He played college football for Wisconsin.

--Field Level Media