Lowe's homer helps rolling Rays beat Yankees

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays continued their surge by recording a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The Rays improved to 4-1 in the 10-game season series with the Yankees and also handed New York its first loss in 11 games this season in games played at Yankee Stadium.

Tampa Bay grabbed a 1-0 lead on a one-out RBI single by Michael Perez in the third before Lowe hit a 1-0 fastball from Masahiro Tanaka (0-1) to center field later in the inning. His eighth homer landed on the loading dock adjacent to Monument Park. It was Lowe's first long ball since being named AL Player of the Week for hitting four homers and driving in 10 RBIs in seven games from Aug. 10 through Sunday.

Willy Adames scored on a passed ball by catcher Gary Sanchez in the fourth inning, and Austin Meadows homered off Tanaka to lead off the fifth as the Rays won for the ninth time in 10 games. Sanchez hit a solo homer and Luke Voit hit a two-run homer out of the leadoff spot for the Yankees, whose 10-0 start in games played at Yankee Stadium matched the team record set in 1951 and equaled in 1987.

Blake Snell (2-0) benefitted from the support while allowing three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out three, walked two and threw 92 pitches. Tampa Bay's Peter Fairbanks tossed a hitless sixth, and Diego Castillo escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

Castillo hit pinch hitter Mike Ford on the foot to load the bases but struck out Voit looking on a close 3-2 pitch and retired Gio Urshela on a groundout. Nick Anderson fanned two in a perfect eighth, including Gleyber Torres when the Rays employed a four-man outfield. Chaz Roe pitched a scoreless ninth and recorded his third career save, his first in 2020.

Tanaka, who was lifted after allowing the homer to Meadows, yielded six runs (five earned) on eight hits in four-plus innings. He struck out two, walked none and allowed three consecutive hits before Lowe homered. --Field Level Media