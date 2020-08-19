Left Menu
Dhoni was always emotionally detached from results: Laxman

Being emotionally detached from results contributed significantly to the stellar success of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired after creating an enviable legacy, former India teammate and batsman VVS Laxman has said. But MS Dhoni has always been emotionally detached from the results," Laxman said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:40 IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo/BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Being emotionally detached from results contributed significantly to the stellar success of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired after creating an enviable legacy, former India teammate and batsman VVS Laxman has said. From his calm demeanor to becoming the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, Dhoni stunned the cricketing world by quitting international cricket on August 15 with a short note on his Instagram account. Laxman congratulated the 39-year-old for a path-breaking run.

"...I always felt that captaining the Indian team is probably the toughest challenge for anyone, you know because there are so many of expectations from everyone around the world. But MS Dhoni has always been emotionally detached from the results," Laxman said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected show. "The way he has inspired millions of Indians, not only the sports fans but millions of Indians on how to conduct and how to become an ambassador of your country, how to carry yourself in the public domain. And that's why he's so respected," he added. Laxman said the former wicket-keeper batsman has set an example for the future generation of cricketers with his conduct and contribution to the game. "Love comes from the cricketing fans for your cricketing achievements, but respect comes by the way you have conducted yourself, by the way you carried yourself," he said.

"When you see the social media posts, it's not only from the former players or the cricketing fans, it's from all the Indians, whether you take film stars, socialites, esteemed businessmen, politicians. "Around the world, all the former cricketers, all the cricketing fraternity have thanked MS Dhoni for his contribution not to Indian cricket, but world cricket," Laxman added.

