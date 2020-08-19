Left Menu
Cycling-Simon Yates signs new Mitchelton-Scott deal until 2022

Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion, had been linked with a move away from the team following the collapse of a takeover deal involving the Spanish-based Manuela Fundacion earlier this year. "The journey with the team has been great so far, I have grown and matured as a person and as a rider," Yates, 28, said in a statement https://www.greenedgecycling.com/news/simon-stays-at-mitchelton-scott-for-another-two-years-as-team-continues-to-cement-future.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:05 IST
Briton Simon Yates has signed a new two-year contract with Mitchelton-Scott to extend his stay until the end of the 2022 season, the Australian team said on Wednesday. Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion, had been linked with a move away from the team following the collapse of a takeover deal involving the Spanish-based Manuela Fundacion earlier this year.

"The journey with the team has been great so far, I have grown and matured as a person and as a rider," Yates, 28, said in a statement https://www.greenedgecycling.com/news/simon-stays-at-mitchelton-scott-for-another-two-years-as-team-continues-to-cement-future. "We've had a lot of success and a lot of failures along the way, but I'm looking forward to continuing the journey together and looking for more success as always.

"We won our first Grand Tour two years ago and I truly believe we can do it again so we will keep working hard so we can take another one." Twin brother Adam, who turned profession alongside Simon at Mitchelton-Scott in 2014, has been linked with a move to Team Ineos.

Simon, who has won stages in all three Grand Tours with the team, plans to target October's Giro d'Italia, while Adam remains focused on the Tour de France, which begins on Aug. 29.

