Astros' Baker: Alvarez (knee) could miss rest of season

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could miss the rest of the season due to his right knee injury, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. "It looks like he's done, maybe for the year," Baker said during a radio show appearance on SportsTalk 790 in Houston.

Alvarez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, was placed on the injured list Tuesday because of increased knee pain. He made his season debut on Friday and had a homer and four RBIs. He was 2-for-8 in two games before being shut down.

Alvarez previously missed time due to being diagnosed with the coronavirus. He said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the start of summer camp in July. Alvarez, 23, hit .313 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs in 87 games last season. He was a unanimous winner of the top rookie award.

