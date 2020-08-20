Astros' Bregman exits with apparent leg injury

Left Menu
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Houston's game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night in Denver due to an apparent right leg injury. Bregman led off the top of the fourth inning with a double down the right field line, but as he approached first base, he winced in pain and began to limp. He went into second base and signaled to the Houston dugout, then left the game.

Abraham Toro came into run for Bregman and stayed in the game to play third. If Bregman, who is hitting .272 with four homers and 14 RBIs, misses any time, it would be the Astros' second big loss of the day. Earlier Wednesday, manager Dusty Baker said that outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee.

