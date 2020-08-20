Four Brewers homer in rout over Twins

Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia each hit two-run homers and Brett Anderson allowed one run over six innings to pick up his first win of the season as the Milwaukee Brewers cruised to a 9-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Keston Hiura also homered and had three hits for the Brewers, who batted around twice in the first five innings en route to their fourth victory in five games. Garcia finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Braun and Yelich also had two hits.

Anderson (1-2) held the Twins to five hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out five. Rich Hill (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Hill was activated off the 10-day injured list earlier in the day after suffering shoulder fatigue in his only other start of the season on July 29 against St. Louis.

Marwin Gonzalez homered and Miguel Sano and Ildemaro Vargas each doubled and had two hits for the Twins, who had a three-game win streak snapped. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the second when Sano doubled down the left-field line and then scored on a single by Eddie Rosario.

The Brewers parlayed three hits and three walks -- all of which came with two outs -- into a 4-1 lead while batting around in the third. Orlando Arcia started the rally with a walk and then scored on Braun's first home run of the season, a 372-foot drive inside the left foul pole. Garcia made it 4-1 later in the inning with a two-run bases-loaded single, driving in Yelich, who had walked, and Hiura, who had singled. The Brewers made it 8-1 in the fifth on Yelich's sixth home run of the season, a 418-foot drive to center that drove in Braun, and Garcia's second homer of the year, a 397-foot drive to left that drove in Jedd Gyorko.

Hiura hit his sixth home run of the season leading off the ninth against Ehire Adrianza to extend Milwaukee's lead to 9-1. Gonzalez answered with his third homer leading off the bottom half and Vargas added an RBI single to end the scoring.

--Field Level Media