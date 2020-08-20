Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shubman Gill will be part of our leadership group: Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum has said that the right-handed batsman Shubman Gill will be a part of the side's leadership group in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:07 IST
Shubman Gill will be part of our leadership group: Brendon McCullum
Batsman Shubman Gill. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum has said that the right-handed batsman Shubman Gill will be a part of the side's leadership group in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The tournament will be played for 53 days and for the first time, the finals will go ahead on a weekday (Tuesday). McCullum said that he is really looking forward to working with Gill as he is a young prospect and would have plenty to offer for the side.

"Shubman Gill, what a talent, and what a good guy as well. He is going to be a part of our leadership group this year as well, at least in some capacity. Even though he is young, I am a big believer that it's not necessarily true that you having played for a long time makes you a good leader," the official website of KKR quoted McCullum as saying. "It's about you exhibiting the behaviours of a leader. It's always good to have a cross-section of leadership within your group. To us, Shubman is one of those guys we would look to lean on for some leadership throughout this season," he added.

The franchise would be led by Dinesh Karthik this season, and he would have ample support from England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Under Karthik, Knight Riders made the playoffs in 2018 but finished at number five in 2019.

"You've got to break DK down a little bit into different parts to understand this. I think first and foremost, wicketkeeping. He's up there with the very best wicket keepers in India. Then you move on to his batting and he's as good and as adaptable in any role," McCullum said. "He doesn't come with perhaps, the stardom that some guys do and that's just DK's personality. But he's a big star within the KKR franchise, he's now been at the helm for a couple of years and he's had some success," he added.

This year, both afternoon and evening matches in the IPL would be starting half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean coronavirus infections fan out nationwide from church cluster

Novel coronavirus infections have spread nationwide from a church in the South Korean capital, raising fears that one of the worlds virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said on Thurs...

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods...

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinsons upcoming superhero flick The Batman will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.Filming for the comic book adventure film wa...

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Western Southern Open issued a statement Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020