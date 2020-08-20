A's score early, end D-backs' winning streak at 6

Mark Canha's two-run home run and 6 1/3 scoreless innings from starter Jesus Luzardo helped the host Oakland Athletics earn a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Under smoky skies from area wildfires, the A's put an end to the Diamondbacks' six-game winning streak.

Luzardo, a 22-year-old left-hander who battled shoulder problems last season, set single-game highs in innings pitched and strikeouts (seven) in earning his second win of the season against no losses. He walked two batters and gave up four hits. The A's, who lost their previous two games in Phoenix against Arizona, got all the runs they needed early against Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (3-2). Kelly hadn't pitched fewer than six innings in any of his four previous starts this season, and had won his last two.

Kelly gave up a season-high four runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Kelly had a runner at first base with two outs in the bottom of the first, but walked Matt Chapman and hit Canha with a pitch to load the bases. Robbie Grossman followed with a ground-rule double over the right field wall, and the A's took a 2-0 lead.

Canha hit his third home run of the season in the third inning, after a Chapman double. Oakland threatened to add on in the seventh, loading the bases with walks issued by Arizona reliever Taylor Clarke. But Clarke got Stephen Piscotty to ground out to end the inning.

Tim Locastro singled to start the eighth, then stole the 23rd base of his career -- having never been caught -- and after taking third base on a deep fly ball, scored the Diamondbacks' only run of the game on Starling Marte's sacrifice fly. A's pitchers held the Diamondbacks to six hits. Oakland closer Liam Hendriks worked a perfect ninth inning for his eighth save of the season.

