Scott Carson extends loan deal with Manchester City
Manchester City confirmed that goalkeeper Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with the club by another year.ANI | Manchester | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:03 IST
Manchester City confirmed that goalkeeper Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with the club by another year. Carson originally moved to Etihad on a year-long loan from Derby County last summer.
"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Scott the best of luck throughout the next 12 months at the club," the club said in a statement. The 34-year-old has subsequently spent the past 12 months providing valuable back-up to Ederson and the now-departed Claudio Bravo in the first team goalkeeping department.
Capped four times by England, Carson boasts a wealth of experience from his 17-year career and counts West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool and Turkish outfit Bursaspor amongst his former teams. Before joining City on loan in the summer of 2019, the Whitehaven-born keeper had spent the previous four seasons at Pride Park where he made more than 150 appearances for the Rams. (ANI)
