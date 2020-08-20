Left Menu
Scott Carson extends loan deal with Manchester City

Manchester City confirmed that goalkeeper Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with the club by another year.

20-08-2020
Goalkeeper Scott Carson (Photo/Manchester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City confirmed that goalkeeper Scott Carson has extended his loan deal with the club by another year. Carson originally moved to Etihad on a year-long loan from Derby County last summer.

"Everyone at Manchester City wishes Scott the best of luck throughout the next 12 months at the club," the club said in a statement. The 34-year-old has subsequently spent the past 12 months providing valuable back-up to Ederson and the now-departed Claudio Bravo in the first team goalkeeping department.

Capped four times by England, Carson boasts a wealth of experience from his 17-year career and counts West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool and Turkish outfit Bursaspor amongst his former teams. Before joining City on loan in the summer of 2019, the Whitehaven-born keeper had spent the previous four seasons at Pride Park where he made more than 150 appearances for the Rams. (ANI)

