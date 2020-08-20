Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni illustration of new India where family name doesn't make destiny: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:47 IST
Dhoni illustration of new India where family name doesn't make destiny: PM Modi
Former India skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the embodiment of a new India where the family name does not make one's destiny in a letter to the two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, who retired from international cricket last week. A thankful Dhoni shared the letter on his Twitter page on Thursday, his first social media post since the "consider me retired" note on Instagram that stunned one and all on Saturday.

"You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of new India, where the family name does not make young people's destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies," wrote the PM in his letter. "Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed -- this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with," he said.

Dhoni, who is also an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, thanked the PM for the appreciation. "An Artist, Soldier, and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice are getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. thanks, PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes," he wrote.

In the lengthy note to the celebrated cricketer, the PM also lauded the calm demeanor with which Dhoni led the Indian team. "No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat, which is very important for every youth," he said referring to different hair cuts that Dhoni made famous after sporting an eye-catching long mane at the beginning of his career.

Calling him one of the greatest captains and one of the best wicketkeepers the game has seen, Modi said, "Your dependability in tough situations and your style of finishing matches, particularly the 2011 World Cup final will forever be etched in the public memory for generations." "The correct way to assess your impact is a phenomenon." The 39-year-old stumper-batsman was widely considered a game-changer in international cricket and earned widespread respect for his foresight on the cricket field, which made punts look like well thought out strategy. "Rising from humble beginnings in a small town, you burst onto the national scene, made a name for yourself, and most importantly, made India proud," Modi wrote.

The PM said Dhoni's rise and conduct "give strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters who like you haven't been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest level." Modi concluded by wishing him the best for all his future endeavors.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harbhajan not to fly to UAE with CSK squad on Friday, will join within 2 weeks

Chennai Super Kings squad is all set to leave for the UAE on Friday but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be boarding the flight due to personal reasons and instead join his team within two weeks. Harbhajan will not be trav...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that cant restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like...

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...

WB has over 2300 containment zones

West Bengal has over 2300 containment zones even as recovery percentage of Covid-19 patients in the state is better than the national rate, acoording to government sources. The highest number of containment zones are in Nadia district follo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020