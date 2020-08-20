Left Menu
Development News Edition

Correct way to 'assess' your impact is as a 'phenomenon': PM Modi's high praise for Dhoni

Applauding Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his cricketing laurels through a letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "correct" way to assess the impact of "one of the most successful captains" is as a "phenomenon".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:13 IST
Correct way to 'assess' your impact is as a 'phenomenon': PM Modi's high praise for Dhoni
Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Applauding Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his cricketing laurels through a letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the "correct" way to assess the impact of "one of the most successful captains" is as a "phenomenon". In a tweet today, MS Dhoni shared the letter of appreciation sent in by the Prime Minister with a caption which read, "An Artist, Soldier, and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone. thanks, PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes."

In the letter, PM Modi recognised Dhoni's achievements and said, "You have been one of the most successful captains, instrumental in taking India to the top of the world charts. Your name will go down in history as being one of the world's batting greats among the greatest cricketing captains and certainly one of the best wicketkeepers the game has seen." Reminiscing the 2011 World Cup final, in particular, the Prime Minister said the memories from that match will be etched in the public memory for generations. However, he added the name 'MS Dhoni' would be remembered for so much more than career statistics.

"You dependability in tough situations and your style of finishing matches, particularly the 2011 World Cup final will forever be etched in the public memory for generations. But the name MS Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you as just a sportsperson would be an injustice. The correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon," he added. As the former skipper announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 after a 16-year-long stint, tributes started pouring in from all over the world.

Dhoni is the first captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies -- ODI World Cup, World T20 Cup and Champions Trophy. While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the number one Test side in 2009 and the team stayed at the top for over 600 days.

He has led India to victory in 21 home Test matches, the most by an Indian captain. Leaving behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate, Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field. In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra CM pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhis 76th birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi...

Mali army Col. Assimi Goita says he's in charge of junta

A colonel in Malis army says hes now in charge of the West African country, declaring himself chairman of the junta that forced the democratically elected but unpopular president to resign. Col. Assimi Goita, one of the five military office...

Cygnet GSP Goes Live with its E-Invoicing Solution for businesses with turnover above 500 Crore

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Cygnet GSP has announced that it is LIVE with its e-Invoicing solution for businesses with turnover greater than 500 crores. It has generated the first IRN QR Code from the NIC Portal through t...

Indian-origin expert leads UK's major breast cancer radiotherapy study

A breast cancer therapy which requires just one shot of radiotherapy rather than the conventional weeks-long treatment holds out worldwide promise after it was found to be effective in a long-term study led by an Indian-origin cancer expert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020