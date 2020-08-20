Report: Marlins promoting top pitching prospect Sanchez
He was 8-6 with a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts between Class-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville in 2019, striking out 103 batters and walking 21 in 114 innings. Heyman also reported that the Marlins are promoting outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez, ranked No. 88 by MLB.com.
The Miami Marlins are calling up flame-throwing right-hander Sixto Sanchez, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Thursday. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic is ranked as the No. 24 prospect in baseball by MLB.com and could make his debut this weekend.
Heyman also reported that the Marlins are promoting outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez, ranked No. 88 by MLB.com. --Field Level Media
