Phillies' Alvarez carted off after being struck by liner

Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarez departed Thursday's opening game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays on a cart after being hit by a line drive in the pelvic region during a game at Buffalo, N.Y. Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a scorching liner that struck Alvarez in the fifth inning. Alvarez was able to scramble after the ball and underhand it to first base to end the inning.

Alvarez then fell to the ground in pain and reached toward his groin area. He was attended to by trainers before being carted off the field. Gurriel was the only batter Alvarez faced. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.42 and has made eight appearances this season.