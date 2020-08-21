Left Menu
Tellez leads rally as Blue Jays sweep Phillies

Rowdy Tellez had a solo homer and a tiebreaking two-run single in a seven-run bottom of the sixth as the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 Thursday to complete a doubleheader sweep at Buffalo, N.Y. Toronto won the opener 3-2.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. smacked a three-run homer in the sixth inning uprising that started with the fourth homer this season by Tellez. After Teoscar Hernandez singled, Connor Brogdon replaced Phillies starter Vince Velasquez. He allowed a walk and the second homer this season by Gurriel.

Hector Neris (1-1) took over with one out. Errors by second baseman Scott Kingery and shortstop Didi Gregorius around a walk loaded the bases. Danny Jansen scored the tying run from third on a wild pitch and Tellez hit a two-run single to give Toronto a 9-7 lead.

The Phillies came back with a run in the seventh inning on a single by Gregorius, a double by Alec Bohm against Anthony Kay (2-0)and an infield single by J.T. Realmuto against A.J. Cole, who got the final out of the game to earn his first save of the season. Kay allowed two hits and one run in one inning as Toronto won its fifth straight.

Each game of the doubleheader was seven innings. Andrew McCutchen had two hits -- including a three-run double -- in Philadelphia's seven-run first inning.

McCutchen and Rhys Hoskins led off the first with bloop singles and Bryce Harper walked against Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton. Gregorius and Alec Bohm followed with RBI singles, Neil Walker hit a sacrifice fly and Andrew Knapp hit an RBI double. Jacob Waguespack replaced Thornton and hit Kingery with a pitch to load the bases. McCutchen cleared the bases with a double.

Cavan Biggio walked to lead off the bottom of the first and Hernandez hit his eighth homer this season. Velasquez struck out seven as he allowed four runs, five hits and two walks in five-plus innings.

Thornton allowed six runs, five hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. Thornton had not pitched since July 27 because of right elbow inflammation. Outfielder Anthony Alford was designated for assignment to clear roster space for him.

