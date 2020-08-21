Rugby-NZ's North-South match postponed due to COVID restrictions

The North-South rugby match scheduled for Auckland's Eden Park on Aug. 29 has been postponed for one week because of a COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions preventing the teams from training together, New Zealand Rugby said on Friday. New Zealand's government last week imposed a lockdown in Auckland and social distancing restrictions for the rest of the country after a re-emergence of the novel coronavirus in the country's largest city.

The match, between composite sides representing the country's two main islands, would now be played on Sept. 5, NZR's Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said. "We're disappointed that the game can't go ahead at this stage next week, but we understand and respect the Government's decision," Lendrum said in a statement.

"We're no different from hundreds of other New Zealanders who have also had their requests for exemption turned down, so we have to abide by the decision." The government plans to make a decision on the status of the restrictions on Monday.

The venue for the game was still undetermined although Wellington Regional Stadium had been placed on standby to replace Eden Park and both would remain in contention, pending the government's decision on Monday, Lendrum added. Both sides were scheduled to assemble in Wellington on Monday, but under the current restrictions the Auckland-based players are unable to leave the city.

NZR said a final decision would be made next week on whether the game would be played.