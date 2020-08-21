Left Menu
Surrey County Cricket Club re-sign Laurie Evans

England's County Cricket Club Surrey on Friday announced the signing of Laurie Evans on a two-year contract.

Surrey County Cricket Club logo. Image Credit: ANI

England's County Cricket Club Surrey on Friday announced the signing of Laurie Evans on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old cricketer originally played for the Club in the U15s and made his first-class debut in 2009.

After leaving for Warwickshire in 2010, he then moved to Sussex but has been back on loan at Surrey in recent weeks - playing in the second and third rounds of the Bob Willis Trophy. "I am really excited at the prospect of beginning a new chapter in my career. I feel my game is developing in the right way and I hope to contribute heavily in the coming years at the Kia Oval," Evans said in an official statement.

Evans made his England Lions debut earlier this year, hitting 94 against a Cricket Australia XI in Canberra, before being selected in England's initial white ball 'bubble'. "With the number of players, we already provide to the England setup - and potentially more to come in the near future - it was important to bring an experienced batsman into our squad. Laurie knows the Club inside out and will add great value to the dressing room," said Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey County Cricket Club.

Evans will play in Surrey's Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent this weekend. (ANI)

