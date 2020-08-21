Left Menu
Winning Khel Ratna will serve as great motivation: Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani, who will be conferred with the Khel Ratna on August 29, has said that the award will motivate her to achieve more laurels for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:31 IST
Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal. Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani, who will be conferred with the Khel Ratna on August 29, has said that the award will motivate her to achieve more laurels for the country. Rani, along with cricketer Rohit Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis) and Vinesh (Wrestling), will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

"It is a really proud moment for me and especially for my family as well. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is one of the most prestigious awards that a sportsperson can receive, and I owe this to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for their constant support since the very beginning," Rani said in a release issued by Hockey India. "It is an amazing feeling when your hard work is rewarded, and I believe this Award will serve as a great motivation for me and players like me to keep striving for bigger feats and make the country proud," she added.

Hockey players Akashdeep Singh and Deepika are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with Arjuna Award. "It is one of the most pleasing moments for me in my career to have been conferred with the Arjuna Award. I would like to thank the jury, and all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have been a part of my hockey journey so far," said Akashdeep.

The National Sports Awards ceremony will take place virtually on August 29 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to congratulate the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Captain Rani, for being conferred with the highest sporting recognition of the country, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. I would also like to congratulate Akashdeep Singh and Deepika for being conferred with the Arjuna Award for their contribution to the sport," said Hockey India Officiating President Gyanendro Ningombam.

National Sports Awards which include the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Arjuna award, the Dronacharya award, and the Dhyan Chand award, are conferred on athletes every year by the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 29, the National Sports Day. However, this year, the names would be announced by President Ram Nath Kovind virtually. (ANI)

