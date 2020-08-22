Left Menu
Bills CB Norman out indefinitely with hamstring injury

Norman signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bills as a free agent during the offseason. The 32-year-old Norman has 14 career interceptions in 111 games (92 starts) during eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2012-15) and the then-Washington Redskins (2016-19).

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman is out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Friday. McDermott suffered the injury during Thursday's practice.

"We don't know the severity exactly. Those things take some time to get a good read on," McDermott said. "He'll continue to learn and be out there when he can. The biggest thing right now is that he maximizes his treatment opportunities so he can get back out there as quickly as possible." Norman signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bills as a free agent during the offseason.

The 32-year-old Norman has 14 career interceptions in 111 games (92 starts) during eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2012-15) and the then-Washington Redskins (2016-19). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 for the Panthers when he intercepted four passes and returned two of them for touchdowns. He has recorded 416 tackles and 12 forced fumbles during his career.

