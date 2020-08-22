Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davidson's pinch-hit slam lifts Reds past Cards

Davidson's sixth-inning blast off reliever Tyler Webb erased the Cardinals' 2-0 lead and tagged Genesis Cabrera (1-1) with the loss. Michael Lorenzen (1-1), the second of five Reds pitchers, earned the victory.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:13 IST
Davidson's pinch-hit slam lifts Reds past Cards

Matt Davidson launched a pinch-hit grand slam to power the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night. Davidson's sixth-inning blast off reliever Tyler Webb erased the Cardinals' 2-0 lead and tagged Genesis Cabrera (1-1) with the loss.

Michael Lorenzen (1-1), the second of five Reds pitchers, earned the victory. Raisel Iglesias closed out the ninth to earn his third save and atone for his loss Thursday night. Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings before hitting his pitch limit for the game. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six batters in 74 pitches (49 strikes).

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani allowed two runs on four walks and three hits with two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. His wildness helped the Cardinals score first. Harrison Bader drew a one-out walk, Kolten Wong bunted for a hit and Tommy Edman was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the third inning.

DeSclafani struck out Paul Goldschmidt, but he walked Matt Carpenter to force home a run and give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Brad Miller hit an inning-ending grounder to leave the bases loaded. Wong walked leading off the bottom of the fifth inning and Goldschmidt one out later. Lorenzen relieved DeSclafani and walked Carpenter to load the bases.

Miller grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice to put the Cardinals up 2-0. He stole second base, but Lorenzen coaxed an inning-ending pop-up from Tyler O'Neill to strand two runners in scoring position. Eugenio Suarez reached third base with two outs in the sixth after Bader misjudged his fly ball to the center field warning track. That mishap opened the door for the Reds' comeback.

Cabrera walked Mike Moustakas, then plunked pinch hitter Phillip Ervin with a pitch to load the bases. Webb replaced Cabrera and Davidson, hitting for Josh VanMeter, greeted him with his towering grand slam over the left field bleachers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

The early months of Joe Bidens third White House bid were marked with uneven debate performances and winding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire. That contrast to the loquacious, eloquent young senator who first sought the presidency 33 ye...

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020