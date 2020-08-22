Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smith wins at Dover for 2nd NASCAR Truck victory in 3 races

Gilliland had his fourth top-five finish of the season and held the 10th and final playoff spot based on points. "We need to have these good days," Gilliland said. Smith, who drives for GMS Racing, was much more composed than he was in Michigan when he became emotional talking about his victory. Moffitt went for the win down the stretch and chose the inside lane for the final restart.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 09:30 IST
Smith wins at Dover for 2nd NASCAR Truck victory in 3 races
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@zanesmith77)

Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. Smith pulled away in the No. 21 Chevrolet on a late restart to win for the second time in three races. The 21-year-old Smith won at Michigan to earn one of the 10 spots in the playoff field. "This is by far the most fun I've ever had racing in my career," Smith said on Friday night.

Smith held off Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt to take the checkered flag in front of empty stands. The Monster Mile is set to host an Xfinity Series and Cup Series race on both Saturday and Sunday. Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. Gilliland had his fourth top-five finish of the season and held the 10th and final playoff spot based on points.

"We need to have these good days," Gilliland said. Smith fist-bumped the official and waved the checkered flag before he stuck it in the back of the truck to celebrate his second win in just 14 career Truck starts.

"Man, I want that trophy so bad," Smith said of the big Miles the Monster trophy. "I know there's Busch Light in victory lane. I'm 21 now. I wish it was a margarita." Smith also earned a $50,000 bonus for the win as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. Smith turned 21 in June. Smith, who drives for GMS Racing, was much more composed than he was in Michigan when he became emotional talking about his victory.

Moffitt went for the win down the stretch and chose the inside lane for the final restart. It didn't work but he settled for his third top-five finish of the season. "At that point, you've got to risk a win," said Moffitt, who led 50 laps. "Ultimately, I didn't get a good launch about the bottom and the 21 did." Smith, Sheldon Creed, Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, and Crafton are locked into the playoffs. The rest of the regular-season races are Gateway (August 30), Darlington (September 6), and Richmond (September 10).

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

The early months of Joe Bidens third White House bid were marked with uneven debate performances and winding town halls in Iowa and New Hampshire. That contrast to the loquacious, eloquent young senator who first sought the presidency 33 ye...

BTS's Dynamite sets new record for biggest debut in YouTube music history

With the release of their new single Dynamite on Friday, South Korean boy band BTS has set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers on YouTube and also the most viewed video of a...

Manipal Hospitals Successfully Performs Complicated Bile Duct Cancer Surgery on a Patient Who Was Running From Pillar To Post

54-year-old Abdus Samad from West Bengal, who had a history of severe jaundice and bile duct cancer, was referred to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, for further treatment. The patient was managed by an expert interdisciplinary team hea...

Buehler, Dodgers shut down Rockies

Walker Buehler struck out 11 over six innings, and Corey Seager drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first major league team to reach 20 victories by knocking off the visiting Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Friday. The Dodgers 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020