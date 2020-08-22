Left Menu
Development News Edition

Losing streaks over, Tigers try to top Indians again

"It's good we got all that other stuff out of the way, though, because those kind of hang over you." On Saturday, the Tigers will look to produce both a second straight win overall and a second consecutive victory versus Cleveland.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:00 IST
Losing streaks over, Tigers try to top Indians again

The Detroit Tigers look to further distance themselves from two gaudy losing streaks when they face the host Cleveland Indians again on Saturday. The Tigers rode the momentum of a seven-run fourth inning to a 10-5 victory over the Indians in the opener of a three-game series on Friday. The win snapped a nine-game skid overall for Detroit, as well as a string of 20 consecutive setbacks against Cleveland dating back to a 4-1 triumph on April 10, 2019.

"It's just basically getting that 20-game monkey off your back, and then nine, how many we lost in a row this year. Nine?" Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We needed a win more than anything else, it's not even about all that other stuff. After the win, yeah, we talked about it. We just needed to play a good ballgame and get a win for everybody to feel good about themselves. "It's good we got all that other stuff out of the way, though, because those kind of hang over you."

On Saturday, the Tigers will look to produce both a second straight win overall and a second consecutive victory versus Cleveland. Jonathan Schoop belted a two-run homer to highlight his four-hit performance in the series opener. Schoop has two homers among his 10 hits over his past five games overall.

Austin Romine carries a seven-game hitting streak (9-for-26 with five RBIs) into Saturday versus Cleveland right-handed prospect Triston McKenzie, who will make his major league debut. McKenzie has not pitched competitively since August 2018. He made 16 starts for Double-A Akron that year before missing all of the 2019 campaign with a strained right rotator cuff and right pectoral muscle.

While McKenzie has thrown several bullpen sessions, Indians pitching coach Carl Willis said the time is right for the 23-year-old to make his season debut -- for a number of reasons. "The feeling (was) like bringing someone up and having them start would be a better situation than potentially having to bring somebody up to give us length and they're making their debut and they've never pitched out of the bullpen before," Willis said, per Cleveland.com. "It wasn't like it was just a no-brainer, but we feel like we're definitely in the best spot with Triston on Saturday."

Gardenhire added his two cents on what he knows about McKenzie. "I know he's about 6-foot-5 and he's really skinny," Gardenhire said of McKenzie, who is listed at 165 pounds.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-3, 9.64 ERA) will attempt to keep the ball in the park on Saturday when he bids for his first win of the season. Boyd has surrendered seven homers in his three starts this month, including three solo shots in four innings of a 7-2 road setback against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The 29-year-old surrendered five homers to Cleveland in a pair of games in Cleveland last season. He owns a 2-4 mark with a 3.79 ERA in 11 career meetings (10 starts) with the Indians. "They're good hitters. They've been a good ballclub for a long time," Boyd said of the Indians. "After Pitch 1, the rest kind of tells itself what to do. The first pitch will tell what the next one should be."

Boyd has yet to face Franmil Reyes in his career, but he'd be wise to keep a keen eye on the slugger. Reyes belted a two-run shot on Friday to give him four homers and seven RBIs in four games against the Tigers this season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chianese strike sends Perth into A-League semi-finals

A classy goal from Joel Chianese sent Perth Glory into an A-League semi-final against defending champions Sydney FC after a 1-0 elimination final victory over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Chianese struck in the 18th minute at Western Syd...

Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release on Amazon Prime in October

South star Suriyas much-anticipated Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru is set for a direct-to-digital release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 30. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features acto...

COVID-19: Local DJs bear the brunt during festive season in Chhattisgarh

Disc jockeys DJ in Rajnandgaon village here who used to play music at social gatherings and rent music systems are facing the brunt due to the COVID-19 spread. We are here to protest against the state government for imposing restrictions on...

Karnataka CM offers prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Bengaluru on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several devotees in the state also offered prayers at the Sri Satya Ganapathi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020