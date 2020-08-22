Left Menu
England defender Maguire can go home after trial postponed

22-08-2020
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire's trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor. The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

United captain Maguire, one of the most high-profile players in English soccer, left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea. Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday. The 27-year-old Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.

