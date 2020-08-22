Left Menu
Zimbabwe set to tour Pakistan in October-November

"The bio-secure bubble will be applicable for both the international series against Zimbabwe, probably the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 5 and the entire domestic season," he said. Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals but they have now requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to arrange a few extra matches for them.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:15 IST
Zimbabwe set to tour Pakistan in October-November
The source said that the PCB was presently busy in preparing the protocols for the bio-secure bubble in line with government SOPs in the Covid-19 situation. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Cricket Board are all set to host Zimbabwe at home in October-November apart from starting off with their domestic season in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat. "Dates are being finalised with Zimbabwe but tentatively they will come to Pakistan tentatively between October 10 to 15 and first remain in a two-week quarantine and have COVID-19 tests before starting their training," a PCB source informed on Saturday.

The source said that the PCB was presently busy in preparing the protocols for the bio-secure bubble in line with government SOPs in the Covid-19 situation. "The bio-secure bubble will be applicable for both the international series against Zimbabwe, probably the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 5 and the entire domestic season," he said.

Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals but they have now requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to arrange a few extra matches for them. "Their ODIs are part of the ICC Super League Championship but they want to play some extra matches as well," he said.

