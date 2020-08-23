Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rookie sparkles, Indians get back on track vs. Tigers

The 23-year-old McKenzie (1-0) allowed just one run on two hits and struck out the side in the fifth inning to highlight his 80-pitch performance. Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single to cap his three-hit effort and Roberto Perez and Carlos Santana also drove in a run apiece for the Indians, who have won 21 of the last 22 encounters with Detroit.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 07:34 IST
Rookie sparkles, Indians get back on track vs. Tigers

Triston McKenzie struck out 10 batters over six innings in his major league debut and Domingo Santana ripped a three-run double to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. McKenzie's 10 strikeouts in a debut performance were one shy of the franchise record set by Luis Tiant, who accomplished the feat against the New York Yankees on July 19, 1964. The 23-year-old McKenzie (1-0) allowed just one run on two hits and struck out the side in the fifth inning to highlight his 80-pitch performance.

Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single to cap his three-hit effort and Roberto Perez and Carlos Santana also drove in a run apiece for the Indians, who have won 21 of the last 22 encounters with Detroit. Willi Castro belted a solo homer in the fourth inning off McKenzie for the Tigers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

McKenzie held Detroit without a hit in his first trip through the lineup before Castro deposited a first-pitch changeup well over the wall in right field. The 23-year-old Castro's third career homer and second of the season gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The slim advantage held up until the sixth inning. Cleveland put its first two batters on against Matthew Boyd (0-4) before loading the bases. Santana's hard-hit line drive to left-center field ultimately cleared the bases before he eventually came home on Perez's first RBI of the season.

Santana's sacrifice fly plated Hernandez in the seventh inning to stake the Indians to a 5-1 lead before Hernandez's RBI single in the eighth capped the scoring. Nick Wittgren and James Karinchak did not allow a hit over two scoreless innings while combining to strike out three batters. Adam Cimber retired the side in the ninth to finish the game.

The Indians announced prior to the game that manager Terry Francona will miss the remainder of this series after undergoing a procedure Friday at Cleveland Clinic to treat a gastrointestinal problem. It's not immediately clear when Francona will rejoin the team. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie sparkles, Indians get back on track vs. Tigers

Triston McKenzie struck out 10 batters over six innings in his major league debut and Domingo Santana ripped a three-run double to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. McKenzies 10 strikeouts...

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves injured

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer left Saturday nights playoff game against the Dallas Stars early in the second period with an apparent left leg injury. Grubauer lunged to his right to make a save, then grabbed at his left gro...

Mets announce no new positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Mets are hopeful they can resume the 2020 season soon, after announcing no new additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. Thursdays game between the Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as all three games of a weeken...

Heat top Pacers, take 3-0 series lead

Bam Adebayo had a hoop, two offensive rebounds and three free throws down the stretch Saturday night as the Miami Heat staved off an Indiana Pacers rally to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020