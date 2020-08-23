Rookie sparkles, Indians get back on track vs. Tigers

Triston McKenzie struck out 10 batters over six innings in his major league debut and Domingo Santana ripped a three-run double to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. McKenzie's 10 strikeouts in a debut performance were one shy of the franchise record set by Luis Tiant, who accomplished the feat against the New York Yankees on July 19, 1964. The 23-year-old McKenzie (1-0) allowed just one run on two hits and struck out the side in the fifth inning to highlight his 80-pitch performance.

Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single to cap his three-hit effort and Roberto Perez and Carlos Santana also drove in a run apiece for the Indians, who have won 21 of the last 22 encounters with Detroit. Willi Castro belted a solo homer in the fourth inning off McKenzie for the Tigers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

McKenzie held Detroit without a hit in his first trip through the lineup before Castro deposited a first-pitch changeup well over the wall in right field. The 23-year-old Castro's third career homer and second of the season gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The slim advantage held up until the sixth inning. Cleveland put its first two batters on against Matthew Boyd (0-4) before loading the bases. Santana's hard-hit line drive to left-center field ultimately cleared the bases before he eventually came home on Perez's first RBI of the season.

Santana's sacrifice fly plated Hernandez in the seventh inning to stake the Indians to a 5-1 lead before Hernandez's RBI single in the eighth capped the scoring. Nick Wittgren and James Karinchak did not allow a hit over two scoreless innings while combining to strike out three batters. Adam Cimber retired the side in the ninth to finish the game.

The Indians announced prior to the game that manager Terry Francona will miss the remainder of this series after undergoing a procedure Friday at Cleveland Clinic to treat a gastrointestinal problem. It's not immediately clear when Francona will rejoin the team. --Field Level Media