Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers to meet Mariners with bullpen on fumes

After what has transpired in their first two games in Seattle, the Texas Rangers sure could use a vintage performance out of left-hander Mike Minor on Sunday afternoon. Vintage as in 2019-like. Rangers starters Kolby Allard and Jordan Lyles combined to pitch just 4 2/3 innings over the past two nights as Texas lost 7-4 and 10-1 to the rebuilding Mariners, taxing the bullpen.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 13:10 IST
Rangers to meet Mariners with bullpen on fumes

After what has transpired in their first two games in Seattle, the Texas Rangers sure could use a vintage performance out of left-hander Mike Minor on Sunday afternoon. Vintage as in 2019-like.

Rangers starters Kolby Allard and Jordan Lyles combined to pitch just 4 2/3 innings over the past two nights as Texas lost 7-4 and 10-1 to the rebuilding Mariners, taxing the bullpen. Minor, who was an All-Star last season, is scheduled to take the mound in the series finale.

But considering his results thus far this season, there are no guarantees he will come through. Minor is 0-4 with a 6.94 ERA in five starts. The four losses are tied for the most in the major leagues in the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 campaign. "He needs to get back to where he was at this point last year," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I think we worry too much about the velo. He needs to get back to pitching off that changeup like he normally does. Once he has that command and he is able to use those pitches, it doesn't matter if the fastball is 90 or 93, it still gets outs."

Minor is 4-4 with a 4.40 ERA in 13 career appearances against Seattle, including 10 starts. He pitched four scoreless innings against the Mariners on Aug. 11, allowing one hit while issuing three walks and striking out four. Woodward called a team meeting after Saturday's blowout loss, the Rangers' seventh in a row.

"I said nobody's going to feel sorry for us," Woodward said. "We've got to get ourselves out of this. We've got to play better all around. "I know they're trying. I know they're trying to compete, but we've got to start coming up with some solutions to this. We're not going to win too many games. It's not a good recipe for success."

The Mariners, who moved out of the American League West cellar with Saturday's victory, are set to send right-hander Justin Dunn (1-1, 7.80 ERA) to the mound. Dunn got his first career victory against the Rangers on Aug. 10 with six innings of two-run ball, but took a line drive off his ribs in his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was lifted after allowing six runs in two innings. Rookie first baseman Evan White, who had been out of the lineup since Wednesday after fouling a ball off his left kneecap, was the star Saturday. White, who entered the game batting just .133, homered and drove in six runs.

Outfielder Kyle Lewis, another rookie, went 3-for-3 to raise his batting average to .373, second in the American League to the New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (.411), who is currently on the 10-day injured list with a sprained thumb. "We need to continue to have a few more of these nights," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It really helps the confidence of these young guys. We are learning, and we are growing. It's fun when guys go out and play like this."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Five of family found hanging at home in MP

A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four- year-old child, were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district on Sunday, police said. Some neighbours of the victims, who liv...

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Police forced protesters away from a law enforcement building in Oregons biggest city early Sunday, as efforts to stop the demonstrators from gathering at the building seemingly fell apart. The protesters apparently had plans Saturday night...

UK govt health advisers say missing school is greater risk to kids than COVID

The chief medical officers of the United Kingdom have said children should return to school after the summer holidays, warning that missing out on their education posed much bigger risks to them than catching COVID-19. The rare joint statem...

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base -Reuters witnesses

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraqs Taji military base and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses said.The withdrawal came days after President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020