Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants designate OF Pence for assignment

Outfielder Hunter Pence's return to the San Francisco Giants ended Sunday as the team designated him for assignment. With the Rangers in 2019, he made his fourth All-Star team and hit .297 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 83 games, his season interrupted by injuries. He signed as a free agent with the Giants in the offseason.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 23:18 IST
Giants designate OF Pence for assignment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Outfielder Hunter Pence's return to the San Francisco Giants ended Sunday as the team designated him for assignment. The 37-year-old Pence had just five hits in 52 at-bats (.096) in 17 games on the season. He had two homers and six RBIs.

Pence started his career with the Houston Astros (2007-11), which was followed by a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. When he landed in San Francisco during the 2012 season, he found his home, becoming a key contributor on two World Series-winning teams. Following the 2018 season, Pence elected to pursue free agency and signed a minor-league deal with Texas. With the Rangers in 2019, he made his fourth All-Star team and hit .297 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 83 games, his season interrupted by injuries.

He signed as a free agent with the Giants in the offseason. In 1,707 career games, Pence hit .279 with 244 homers, 942 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

Filling Pence's spot on the roster will be right-hander Sam Coonrod, who was activated from the 10-day injured list. The Giants also announced they acquired infielder Daniel Robertson from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

Robertson, 26, appeared in 236 games over three seasons (2017-19) with the Rays, batting .231 with 16 homers and 72 RBIs. He will be assigned to the Giants' alternate training site.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund; Israel opens floating cinema and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Bengal districts likely to witness heavy rain from Monday

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in South Bengal from Monday owing to the possible formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, causing water levels in rivers to rise and inundating low-lying areas, the Met department s...

Sentencing hearings to start for New Zealand mosque shooter

The gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealands worst mass shooting faces a life prison term, possibly without parole, after multi-day sentencing hearings starting on Monday morning in Christchurch, the city where the attacks to...

Had turned down MP Dy CM's post offered by Cong, says Scindia

Gwalior, Aug 23 PTIBJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that although the Congresss top leadership had offered to make him the deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state polls, when he was still in that party, he...

Washington releases WR Latimer

The Washington Football Team cut wide receiver Cody Latimer on Sunday without him ever playing a down for the team. The NFL placed Latimer on the Commissioners Exempt List on July 27, following an incident in May in which gunshots were fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020