Giants designate OF Pence for assignment

Outfielder Hunter Pence's return to the San Francisco Giants ended Sunday as the team designated him for assignment. The 37-year-old Pence had just five hits in 52 at-bats (.096) in 17 games on the season. He had two homers and six RBIs.

Pence started his career with the Houston Astros (2007-11), which was followed by a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. When he landed in San Francisco during the 2012 season, he found his home, becoming a key contributor on two World Series-winning teams. Following the 2018 season, Pence elected to pursue free agency and signed a minor-league deal with Texas. With the Rangers in 2019, he made his fourth All-Star team and hit .297 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs in 83 games, his season interrupted by injuries.

He signed as a free agent with the Giants in the offseason. In 1,707 career games, Pence hit .279 with 244 homers, 942 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

Filling Pence's spot on the roster will be right-hander Sam Coonrod, who was activated from the 10-day injured list. The Giants also announced they acquired infielder Daniel Robertson from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.

Robertson, 26, appeared in 236 games over three seasons (2017-19) with the Rays, batting .231 with 16 homers and 72 RBIs. He will be assigned to the Giants' alternate training site.