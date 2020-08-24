Left Menu
Trout card sells for record $3.936M at auction

A baseball card from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's early years sold for $3.936 million -- the highest price ever for a sports card. The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card is one-of-a-kind, marked "1/1" and signed by Trout.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 01:37 IST
A baseball card from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's early years sold for $3.936 million -- the highest price ever for a sports card. The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card is one-of-a-kind, marked "1/1" and signed by Trout. Goldin Auctions put the card up for auction last month with the bidding starting at $1 million. The auction concluded Saturday night.

The Angels made Trout their first-round selection, No. 25 overall, in the 2009 MLB Draft. The sale of the Trout card breaks the record price of $3.12 million for a T206 Honus Wagner card nearly four years ago.

The Trout card was rated by Beckett Grading Service as a Mint 9, with the signature authenticated. It last traded hands in 2018 when it was sold on eBay for $400,000, ESPN reported.

Trout, 29, made his debut in the big leagues in 2011 and was American League Rookie of the Year in 2012. He has won the AL Most Valuable Player award three times and finished second in the voting four times. Heading into action on Sunday, he has a career .305 batting average with 295 home runs and 201 stolen bases. --Field Level Media

