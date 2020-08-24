Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees, Braves meet as stars expected to return

We're just going to make sure we get that thing cleared up." Acuna's return likely means Cristian Pache, the team's top prospect, will return to the minor league camp. Judge, who is batting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs, left the Aug. 11 game against the Braves after hitting his ninth homer of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:42 IST
Yankees, Braves meet as stars expected to return

The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees each expect to get a powerful piece of their offense back on Tuesday when they begin a two-game series in Atlanta. Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to return to the lineup for the Braves after being placed on the injured list on Aug. 11 with left wrist inflammation. Acuna missed both the previous games in Yankee Stadium.

New York's Aaron Judge also should be back from a right calf strain that landed him on the injured list. Judge was eligible to return Saturday, but the weekend series against the Mets was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Acuna seemed to have recovered after a slow start at the plate before his ailment. In the four games against Philadelphia before being sidelined, he hit .384 (5 for13) with three homers, three runs scored and five RBI. His season average is .258 with four homers and nine RBI.

"There's no reason to push anything like that," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "You need your hands, wrists and all to be effective. Don't want him altering any other parts of his game. We're just going to make sure we get that thing cleared up." Acuna's return likely means Cristian Pache, the team's top prospect, will return to the minor league camp.

Judge, who is batting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs, left the Aug. 11 game against the Braves after hitting his ninth homer of the season. He downplayed the injury and asked the team to keep him on the active list, saying he would be able to return sooner than allowed. "I felt like I could have been back there after a couple of days," Judge said. "That's why I was so adamant about not going on the IL to begin with. I'm feeling great. I could run around, I could jump, I could swing a bat, I could throw. Everything that you need to do for a baseball game, I could do."

The pitching matchup for the series opener will feature New York's Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.75). Atlanta has not announced its starter, but it is expected to be Ian Anderson, the organization's top pitching prospect. Cole was New York's prized free-agent pitching acquisition and he has lived up to his billing. Cole has not allowed more than three runs in a game this season. In his most recent start on Aug. 19 against Tampa Bay, Cole received no decision after allowing two runs in 6 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. Opponents are batting only .197 against the big right-hander.

In six career starts against Atlanta, all while a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cole is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA. His most recent start against the Braves came May 22, 2017, and he was knocked out after 4 2/3 innings while allowing five runs on 10 hits. Anderson, 22, was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft. The right-hander was 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA with 172 strikeouts in 26 starts split over Double-A and Triple-A in 2019.

"He's throwing real well," Snitker said. "I came into this whole year thinking we'd see Ian Anderson at some point this year." The Yankees have not played since Thursday and have lost three in a row. The Braves won two of three games against the Phillies over the weekend.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt should be less litigious with industry, says Sunil Mittal

Telecom major Bharti Airtels Chairman Sunil Mittal on Monday said the government should be less litigious with the industry. He said the Supreme Court order on the adjusted gross revenue AGR issue, which has come as a result of a government...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms on Monday that could supercharge massive wildfires burning across an area three times the size of Los Angeles.The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third largest in California histo...

100 more test positive for COVID-19 in HP, tally climbs to 5,102

Himachal Pradesh recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the states tally to 5,102, officials said. A total of 123 people also recovered from the contagious respiratory disease, they said.Of the new cases, 30 were reported from ...

Phase 2 trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to begin from Tuesday

New Delhi, Aug 24 PTI&#160;The phase 2 human clinical trial of the&#160;Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate&#160;by Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII&#160;is set to begin from Tuesday. The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020