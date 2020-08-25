Left Menu
Carla Suarez Navarro withdraws from US Open, cites health reasons

Two-time US Open quarterfinalist Carla Suarez Navarro has withdrawn from the US Open on Monday, citing "health reason".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:30 IST
Two-time US Open quarterfinalist Carla Suarez Navarro. . Image Credit: ANI

Two-time US Open quarterfinalist Carla Suarez Navarro has withdrawn from the US Open on Monday, citing "health reason". The 68 ranked player had earlier withdrawn from the Western and Southern Open. The 31-year-old said that she was not ready to compete at the moment and is following the medical advice.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from the @usopen due to health reasons. I'm not ready to compete at the moment, so I'm following medical advice. All the best to those competing in NYC. Hope to see you soon," Suarez tweeted. Last week, Romanian tennis player Simona Halep had announced that she will not travel to New York City to take part in the US Open as coronavirus continues to rage.

Halep announced the decision to withdraw from US Open a day after she won the Prague Open title. She had defeated Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the final. The US Open is scheduled to take place from August 31 and will conclude on September 12. (ANI)

