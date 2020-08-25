Left Menu
James Maddison signs new four-year contract with Leicester City

Leicester City on Monday announced that James Maddison has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

James Maddison (Photo/ James Maddison Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City on Monday announced that James Maddison has signed a new four-year contract with the club. "Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm that James Maddison has signed a new contract, keeping him at King Power Stadium until at least 2024," the club said in a statement.

The 23-year-old joined Leicester City from Norwich City back in June 2018. The England international, who made his senior debut for the Three Lions in November 2019, has made 76 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring 16 goals, and was named the Club's Young Player of the Season at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

After signing a new deal, Maddison expressed elation and said it is an 'incredibly exciting time' to be a Leicester City player. "I'm so happy to sign a new contract for this Football Club. It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Leicester City player with so many positive things happening on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be part of that. What we've achieved as a Club this season is a huge step forward for us and I know there's so much more to come from this team," the club's official website quoted Maddison as saying.

"I've enjoyed every moment since joining Leicester City. The supporters have been incredible to me and we've a fantastic set of players in that dressing room who are determined to show what we're capable of doing together in both Europe and the Premier League next season," he added. (ANI)

