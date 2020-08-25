Anil Kumble has made my life as captain very easy: KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has revealed that coach Anil Kumble has made his life "very easy" as a captain. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Rahul, who recently arrived in Dubai for IPL, said that he shares a very good relation with Kings XI Punjab coach Kumble. The right-handed batsman also said that the former Indian skipper lays down the plan and he just has to follow it.

"Somebody like Anil bhai helps me immensely because I share a very good relationship off the field as we are from the same state and has made life as captain very easy," Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website. "I know he (Anil Kumble) will do most of the planning and I just have to go out in the middle and carry it out," he added.

Rahul has been a key cog in the batting wheel of Punjab. In the 2018 IPL, the right-handed batsman had smashed 659 runs for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 54.91. He continued his form in the next edition and scored 593 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2019.

Rahul will be seen in action for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the IPL slated to begin from September 19 in UAE. (ANI)