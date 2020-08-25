Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anil Kumble has made my life as captain very easy: KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has revealed that coach Anil Kumble has made his life "very easy" as a captain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:41 IST
Anil Kumble has made my life as captain very easy: KL Rahul
Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble.. Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul has revealed that coach Anil Kumble has made his life "very easy" as a captain. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Rahul, who recently arrived in Dubai for IPL, said that he shares a very good relation with Kings XI Punjab coach Kumble. The right-handed batsman also said that the former Indian skipper lays down the plan and he just has to follow it.

"Somebody like Anil bhai helps me immensely because I share a very good relationship off the field as we are from the same state and has made life as captain very easy," Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website. "I know he (Anil Kumble) will do most of the planning and I just have to go out in the middle and carry it out," he added.

Rahul has been a key cog in the batting wheel of Punjab. In the 2018 IPL, the right-handed batsman had smashed 659 runs for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 54.91. He continued his form in the next edition and scored 593 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2019.

Rahul will be seen in action for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the IPL slated to begin from September 19 in UAE. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Marseille announce three new suspected cases of COVID-19

French outfit Olympique de Marseille have detected three new suspected cases of COVID-19 among the clubs staff, the Ligue 1 team announced on Tuesday. Marseille were set to play the 2020-21 season curtain-raiser against St Etienne last Frid...

Recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases in the country: Health Ministry.

Recovered COVID-19 cases are 3.4 times the number of active cases in the country Health Ministry....

Maha building collapse: toll reaches 8; 4-year-old boy rescued

Rescuers sifting through the rubble of a five-storeyed building in Maharashtras Raigad district on Tuesday found a four-year-old boy alive and his mother dead beneath the debris, police said. Death toll in the collapse reached eight with re...

Kremlin says no reason for now to investigate Alexei Navalny's illness

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalnys illness and that a German clinics initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive. German Chancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020