Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khade awaits leave approval, could miss swimming camp in Dubai

Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade could miss the two-month training camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for its Olympic hopefuls as he still awaits permission to leave from his employer, the Maharashtra government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:56 IST
Khade awaits leave approval, could miss swimming camp in Dubai

Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade could miss the two-month training camp organised by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) for its Olympic hopefuls as he still awaits permission to leave from his employer, the Maharashtra government. Khade, who is a Tehsildar with Maharashtra government, has already been denied permission to attend the camp once. However, the 28-year-old has applied again. "Right now it looks like he will be skipping the camp until the permission comes. He had asked for it sometime back now and was denied initially. He is trying to get it again," SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi told PTI.

"He might have to miss this particular stint if he doesn't get the permission," he added. Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat and coach A C Jayarajan flew out to Dubai on Tuesday morning. They will be joined by swimmer Sajan Prakash, who is a new entrant in the list of swimmers slated to attend the camp.

Prakash had travelled to Phuket in February to train for swimming meets and has been staying there since. "Sajan Prakash will also be reaching today," Chokshi informed.

All three swimmers will undergo a COVID-19 test on arrival and will be subsequently quarantined for four days before hitting the pool. "All of them took a COVID test before leaving and they will be tested again when they land. After that there will be a four-day quarantine," Chokshi said.

The swimmers will be training at Dubai's Aqua Nation Swimming Academy. Apart from Jayarajan, the swimmers will also have the assistance of the national coach Pradeep S Kumar, who is already present at the academy in Dubai.

Six swimmers -- Nataraj, Khade, Prakash, Rawat, Aryan Makhija and Advait Page -- have achieved the 'B' qualification in their respective events for the postponed-Olympics and are hoping to make the 'A' standard. While Makhija and Page have resumed training, Nataraj, Khade and Rawat have not entered the pools since March 25 when the first coronavirus-forced lockdown was announced.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ola Electric to hire 2,000 people globally, launch e-scooter soon

Ola Electric Mobility OEM plans to hire 2,000 people globally, including engineers and for other roles, over the next six months and will introduce an electric two-wheeler soon, a note by Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said. In an email to...

Study reveals more than half of 'sudden' cardiac arrest victims had contacted health services before

In a recent study, scientists reported that 58 per cent of sudden cardiac arrest sufferers sought medical help during the two weeks before the event. The research is presented today at ESC Congress 2020 The Digital Experience meeting.Out-of...

Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers

A 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, was previously involved in 17...

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in J&K.

ED files charge sheet in Delhi court against Pak-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief&#160;Syed Salahuddin, 11 others for terror funding in JK....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020