Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Guardiola contract talks will be "natural conversation" - City chairman

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has less than a year left on his contract with the club, but chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says there are no plans for set-piece talks with the Spaniard. Two-times Premier League winner Guardiola has a close relationship with City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and Chief Executive Ferran Soriano, who all worked together at Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 20:30 IST
Soccer-Guardiola contract talks will be "natural conversation" - City chairman

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has less than a year left on his contract with the club, but chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says there are no plans for set-piece talks with the Spaniard.

Two-times Premier League winner Guardiola has a close relationship with City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain and Chief Executive Ferran Soriano, who all worked together at Barcelona. Khaldoon says the way City operate behind the scenes means Guardiola's contract situation will be resolved "naturally".

"We have such an understanding me and Pep, the ecosystem we have between Txiki, Ferran, the entire club, that this conversation with Pep is a natural conversation," Khaldoon said in an interview with the club's official website. "Pep and I have a very clear understanding about what is right for the club and what is not. We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success for the club. I think again, it will be a comfortable conversation and it will work out in the best way for Pep, for me and for the club," he said.

Despite the criticism Guardiola has faced for his cautious tactics in the Champions League defeat to Olympique Lyonnais, there has been no suggestion that the City hierarchy has lost confidence in the Spaniard, who has delivered two Premier League titles for the club since joining in 2016. Indeed, it appears it will be very much Guardiola's decision as to how long he stays with the club.

"We have the right people involved. We have the right trust in each other," said Khaldoon. City's all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero is also entering the final season of his contract and having lost David Silva, who returned to Spain with Real Sociedad after his contract expired, there is concern among City fans about the future of the Argentine forward.

"To have a player like David essentially commit 10 years of his life to the club. To have a player like Sergio Aguero to do the same. This is what tells me we have it right," said Khaldoon. "They are part of the DNA of the club now and their decision over continuing or stopping, it’s the comfort zone that they have to decide. It was the same way with Vincent (Kompany). He left when he felt it was right for him to leave and the same thing with David.

"Sergio is going to be the same and we will work it out together and it will be very natural, wherever that is, this year or the year after. It will play out in a comfortable way whatever Sergio decides," he said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amputee fashion show in Japan features Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the Amputee Venus Show which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games. With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year...

Schools in Scotland to follow face cover rule

High school students in Scotland will have to wear face coverings in corridors and other communal areas from Monday, a move that is likely to pile pressure on the other constituents of the United Kingdom, including England, to follow suit. ...

Quintals of explosive Ammonium Nitrate lying in Raj police stations: HC seeks plans for their disposal

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to chalk out a plan for the disposal of quintals of seized Ammonium Nitrate lying in various police stations and posing the danger of a Beirut-like explosion. A Jodhpur bench of...

Turkey to allow limited fan attendance at football matches from October

Turkey will let limited numbers of fans attend football matches from October, the Turkish Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday, rolling back some curbs imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Turkey halted its 2019-20 season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020