Champions League newcomer Rennes reports player virus cases

Four positive cases in Marseille's squad last week forced the intended opening game of the French season against visiting Saint-Etienne to be postponed. Rennes is preparing to start its first Champions League campaign in October as one of the competition's lowest ranked teams by UEFA.

PTI | Rennes | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:53 IST
Champions League newcomer Rennes confirmed three more COVID-19 cases among its players on Tuesday. Rennes president Nicolas Holveck detailed the number to broadcaster Telefoot, one day after the club said some players were self-isolating because of suspected coronavirus infections. One positive test was also reported last week. The players were not identified.

Holveck said the team's first home game of the French league season, against Montpellier on Saturday, was at risk. Four positive cases in Marseille's squad last week forced the intended opening game of the French season against visiting Saint-Etienne to be postponed.

Rennes is preparing to start its first Champions League campaign in October as one of the competition's lowest ranked teams by UEFA. Rennes finished third in the 2019-20 French league season curtailed by the pandemic. It rose from the Champions League qualifying rounds directly to the group stage when the Europa League was won last week by Sevilla, which had already earned its place in the top-tier competition. AP BS BS

